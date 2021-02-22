Alexa
China’s CGTN applies for French license to broadcast in Europe

Move comes after British media regulator revoked CGTN’s license in UK

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/02/22 13:13
CGTN logo (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s state broadcaster has applied to the French authorities to regain its right to air in the E.U. after its license was revoked by the U.K. earlier this month.

According to the Financial Times, the CSA — France’s media watchdog — said it received an application from China Global Television Network (CGTN ) in December. The CSA said “additional analysis” would be required after U.K. media regulator Ofcom revoked CGTN ’s license on Feb. 4 because the network's affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party violates British broadcasting laws.

France, unlike the U.K., does not have rules that prohibit state-controlled broadcasters from airing in the country. A treaty among the 47 members of the Council of Europe, which is separate from the E.U., says that an international broadcaster can beam into the territories of signatories as long as it falls under the jurisdiction of one member.

Ofcom told the Financial Times that an international broadcaster established under the rules of the treaty “may be permitted to broadcast in the U.K. without a license.”

Tensions between London and Beijing have been heightened since Ofcom’s decision and the U.K.'s earlier decision to ban China’s Huawei from its 5G mobile network. A week after Ofcom’s move, Beijing responded by banning BBC World News from broadcasting in China.
Updated : 2021-02-22 14:40 GMT+08:00

