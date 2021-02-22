Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese man fined NT$300,000 for leaving quarantine twice, caught with drugs

Police caught Tainan resident evading quarantine, carrying amphetamines

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/22 12:59
(Tainan City Police Department photo)
Chen (center) (Tainan City Police Department photo)

(Tainan City Police Department photo)

Chen (center) (Tainan City Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Tainan resident was fined NT$300,000 (US$10,748) for violating quarantine twice and could face criminal charges for possession of narcotics.

A 38-year-old Taiwanese man surnamed Chen (陳) returned to Taiwan from Dubai on Feb. 12, proceeding to his residence in Tainan to begin his quarantine. However, according to his own admission, at 11 p.m. on Feb. 16 he stepped out to purchase a drink.

At 1 p.m. on Feb. 17, he ventured out again, but this time police were alerted to his movements and confronted him as he returned home. Chen told police that he had stepped out to withdraw NT$10,000 in cash, which he claimed he was going to lend to a friend to help pay for his bail.

Taiwanese man fined NT$300,000 for leaving quarantine twice, caught with drugs
Chen (center) (Tainan City Police Department photo)

However, police suspected he intended to use the funds to purchase drugs and discovered that he was carrying a packet of amphetamines, a category 2 narcotic. Police then asked Chen to submit to a urine test, and the result revealed recent amphetamine use.

Police transferred Chen to a government-run quarantine center to spend the rest of his quarantine. He is also being investigated by the Tainan District Prosecutor's Office for violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

On Saturday (Feb. 20), the Tainan City Government Public Health Bureau fined Chen NT$300,000 for violating the "Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens" (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) because he had left his residence twice even though his quarantine was not set to end until Feb. 27.
quarantine evader
quarantine
quarantine violations
quarantine violation
quarantines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
2021/02/21 20:23
Taiwan confirms US citizen as new imported COVID case
Taiwan confirms US citizen as new imported COVID case
2021/02/12 15:37
Businessman fined NT$100,000 for breaking Taiwan quarantine to see dentist
Businessman fined NT$100,000 for breaking Taiwan quarantine to see dentist
2021/02/09 17:14
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
New imported COVID case from US confirmed after resuming work
2021/02/06 14:27
Taiwan airline labor unions reject CAA COVID prevention plans
Taiwan airline labor unions reject CAA COVID prevention plans
2021/02/05 17:43

Updated : 2021-02-22 13:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China