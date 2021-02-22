Alexa
T.J. Oshie scores twice, Capitals rally to beat Devils 4-3

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/22 11:13
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jerse...
Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and defenseman Nick Jensen (3) scuffle with New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) during the sec...

WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice to end a lengthy drought, Alex Ovechkin had a late power-play goal and the Washington Capitals erased a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday.

Ovechkin scored with 4:04 left, and that turned out to be a necessary insurance goal when Nikita Gusev beat Craig Anderson with 11.9 seconds left. But it was too late for another comeback, and Washington avoided back-to-back losses.

Anderson made 22 saves for his first NHL victory since March 7. Anderson and New Jersey’s Aaron Dell each hadn’t started an NHL game in more than 11 months.

After the Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Oshie stared the comeback by scoring on a deflection on the power play in the second period. That ended a nine-game goal drought and Dell’s shutout bid on Washington’s 23rd shot of the game.

John Carlson tied it midway through the third period, and Oshie beat Dell again on the power play with 8:07 left to put the Capitals ahead. Ovechkin made Washington 3 of 4 on the power play, just his second goal on the man advantage this season.

Andreas Johnsson and Jack Hughes also scored for New Jersey.

SENATORS 3, CANADIENS 2, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 3:30 of overtime to lift Ottawa past Montreal.

Drake Batherson and Josh Norris also scored, and Matt Murray made 30 saves. The Senators are last in the NHL at 5-14-1.

Corey Perry and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, with Perry tying it at 2 with 5:35 left in the third period.

Updated : 2021-02-22 13:06 GMT+08:00

