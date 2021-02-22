Alexa
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan

Magnitude 5.2 temblor rattles Taitung County

  129
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/22 10:33
CWB map of magnitude 5.2 quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted southeastern Taiwan at 9:50 a.m. this morning (Feb. 22), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 44.3 kilometers east southeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 109.3 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in Taitung County and a 2 in Pingtung County, Tainan City, and Yunlin County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Hualien County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Nantou County, and Changhua County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
