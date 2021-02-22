Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Summers scores 21 to carry Navy past American 69-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 09:52
Summers scores 21 to carry Navy past American 69-60

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Summers matched his career high with 21 points as Navy defeated American 69-60 on Sunday night.

Cam Davis had 17 points for Navy (13-2, 10-1 Patriot League), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Richard Njoku added eight points with seven rebounds. Tyler Nelson also had seven rebounds. The Midshipmen were 53% shooting in the game (28 of 53).

Jamir Harris had 30 points for the Eagles (2-4, 2-4), the only scorer in double figures. Josh Alexander added eight points with five assists. Connor Nelson had eight rebounds.

A late 10-0 run for American cut the Navy lead to 67-58 with 49.5 seconds left. Summers rounded out Navy scoring with two free throws and a dunk.

The Midshipmen remain undefeated in four games against the Eagles this season. Most recently, Navy defeated American 72-60 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-22 11:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China