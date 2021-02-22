Alexa
Stratigakis' late goal lifts Canada over Argentina 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 09:38
Canada midfielder Sarah Stratagakis (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer mat...
Canada players celebrate after midfielder Sarah Stratagakis scored a goal during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer match against Arg...
Canada forward Nichelle Prince (15) competes for a ball between Argentina defender Eliana Stabile (3), midfielder Vanesa Santana (5), and defender Ald...
Canada midfielder Samantha Chang (8) controls a ball in front of Argentina midfielder Daiana Falfan (20) during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup w...
Canada midfielder Sarah Stratagakis (10) scores a goal past Argentina goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros (12) during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup wom...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Stratigakis scored in stoppage time to give Canada a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday.

The United States beat Brazil 2-0 in Sunday's early match to take the lead in the round-robin tournament. Canada and Brazil are 1-1 and Argentina fell to 0-2.

Stratigakis' goal came amid a scramble in the box following a free kick in the 92nd minute, spoiling Argentina's gritty performance. It was Stratigakis' third appearance for the national team.

Canada was coming off a 1-0 loss to the U.S. in its SheBelieves Cup opener on Thursday. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was helped off the field with an injury in the opening minutes of that match, and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The Canadians were missing several key players because of injury, including all-time leading international goal scorer Christine Sinclair as well as Diana Matheson, Erin McLeod and Bianca St. Georges. Kadeisha Buchanan, Jordyn Huitema and Ashley Lawrence were not released by their European clubs.

Argentina lost 4-1 to Brazil in its opening match. The Argentines had four players ruled out of the match because of coronavirus protocols, but two returned for the game against Canada.

Argentina replaced Japan in the tournament field after the Japanese decided not to take part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament concludes on Wednesday when the United States plays Argentina and Canada meets Brazil.

___

