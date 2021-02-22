11 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan's ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 11 Chinese air force planes breached Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Saturday (Feb. 20) and included another appearance of Xi'an JH-7 fighter-bombers.

On Saturday, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced that 11 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft had intruded into the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ and to the northeast of Taiwan's Dongsha Islands (Pratas Islands), exceeding the nine seen the previous day and the most recorded in a single day this month. According to the ministry's real-time military updates webpage, the planes included two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Xi'an JH-7 fighter-bombers, two Xian H-6K bombers, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane.

The Air Force responded by scrambling fighter jets to intercept the intruders. It also issued radio warnings, and air defense missile systems were activated to monitor the Chinese planes.

This was the second day in a row that JH-7 fighter-bombers had appeared over the ADIZ. The warplane, also known as the Flying Leopard, is rarely seen in Taiwan's aerial defense zone.

The MND described the event as part of the People's Liberation Army's air and maritime exercises. The ministry emphasized that it monitors all Chinese military activities in the area at all times.