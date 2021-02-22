Alexa
Unique French-English bilingual programme at the Canadian International School (CIS) expanding from August 2021

By Canadian International School, Media OutReach
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 February 2021 - The Canadian International School (CIS) in Singapore is delighted to announce the expansion of its unique French-English bilingual programme at the Lakeside campus with the opening of a class in grade 1, 2 and 5 starting in August 2021. Going forward, the programme will now be available to students at its Lakeside campus from grade 1 through to grade 5.


"We are extremely excited about the programme's expansion as we are the only international school in Singapore to offer a French-English bilingual program fully aligned to the International Baccalaureate PYP framework, " says CIS Head of School Pete Corcoron. "We are delighted students can now take advantage and enjoy the programme's unique benefits for a longer period."


The decision to open up an additional class underscores CIS' reputation as one of the most experienced and trusted international schools in Singapore to offer bilingual programmes.  In addition to CIS's French-English bilingual programme they also offer a Chinese-English bilingual programme for students in junior kindergarten to grade 6.


The French-English bilingual programme objective

To educate students to become bilingual, biliterate and bicultural in both French and English.


Key features of the French-English bilingual programme

Each class has two qualified teachers -- one English speaker and one French speaker. Instruction is inquiry-based and fully aligned to the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP). Students have equal exposure to both languages -- classes are in English one day and French the next.


CIS' teaching approach

All learning is done through inquiry. Wherever possible, CIS uses authentic materials (such as songs, stories, TV and websites) instead of textbooks, and engage students in active, hands-on activities like acting out plays, cooking and participating in quizzes. The school places a strong emphasis on creating authentic experiences where learning mirrors real-life activities. CIS don't do any translating. All learning is done through immersion.


Who can enrol?

While language requirements do apply, CIS welcomes students from all backgrounds. Some students are French native-speakers while others have been educated in a French-speaking school or have a strong connection and passion for the French language.


