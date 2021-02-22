Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ognacevic' late 3 leads Valparaiso over S. Illinois 66-65

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 08:33
Ognacevic' late 3 leads Valparaiso over S. Illinois 66-65

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 15 points off the bench and Valparaiso survived a late turnover to defeat Southern Illinois 66-65 on Sunday.

Donovan Clay had 15 points for Valparaiso (9-15, 6-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Zion Morgan added eight points and six rebounds.

Ognavich hit a 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining to give Valpo a 66-63 lead. Anthony D’Avanzo pulled Southern Illinois within a point at 3:39 and the teams didn’t score again. Valpo lost the ball with 10 seconds left but SIU missed its last shot as time expired.

D’Avanzo had 16 points for the Salukis (10-11, 4-11). Ben Harvey added 13 points. Kyler Filewich had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Lance Jones also scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-22 10:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to be lifted March 1
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China