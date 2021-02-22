Alexa
Morency, Ozier lead UL Monroe over Little Rock 78-66

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 08:44
MONROE, La. (AP) — Marco Morency and Koreem Ozier scored 14 points apiece as ULM defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 78-66 on Sunday.

Josh Nicholas added 11 points for the Warhawks (6-16, 4-11 sun Belt Conference), while Russell Harrison and Elijah Gonzales each had 10. Harrison also had a season-high 11 rebounds for his third double-double.

Nikola Maric scored a season-high 24 points for the Trojans (10-12, 6-9), who have now lost five consecutive games. Marko Lukic added 19 points. Ruot Monyyong had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Warhawks registered their first win in three tries against the Trojans this season. In the most recent matchup, Arkansas-Little Rock defeated ULM 65-49 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-22 10:05 GMT+08:00

