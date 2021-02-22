Alexa
Elisias scores 20 to lead Bryant over Merrimack 76-60

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 08:01
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Hall Elisias had a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as Bryant topped Merrimack 76-60 on Sunday.

Peter Kiss had 16 points and seven rebounds for Bryant (12-5, 8-4 Northeast Conference). Michael Green III added 14 points and Chris Childs scored 10 points.

Mykel Derring had 15 points for the Warriors (8-6, 8-6) and Ziggy Reid and Mikey Watkins each scored 12.

Bryant also beat Merrimack 60-58 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

