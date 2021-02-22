Alexa
Hamilton leads UNLV over San Jose St. 67-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 07:59
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and his basket through contact with under a minute to go helped UNLV narrowly defeated San Jose State 67-64 on Sunday.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels, who held onto the win when San Jose State's Richard Washington missed a 3-poiner with three seconds remaining.

David Jenkins Jr. had 13 points for UNLV (10-11, 7-7 Mountain West Conference). Caleb Grill added seven assists.

Sebastian Mendoza had 14 points for the Spartans (5-15, 3-13), who have now lost four straight games. Omari Moore added 13 points. RWashington had 10 points and eight rebounds.

UNLV defeated San Jose State 76-60 on Friday.

Updated : 2021-02-22 10:04 GMT+08:00

