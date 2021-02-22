Alexa
Yesufu scores 32 to carry Drake over Evansville 85-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 07:35
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joseph Yesufu had a career-high 32 points as Drake beat Evansville 85-71 on Sunday.

Yesufu made 12 of 14 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

D.J. Wilkins had 13 points for Drake (22-2, 13-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz added six rebounds.

Shamar Givance had 19 points for the Purple Aces (8-13, 6-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Iyen Enaruna added 13 points. Evan Kuhlman had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-22 08:39 GMT+08:00

