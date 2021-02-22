Alexa
Holmes leads Saint Bonaventure over Davidson 69-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 07:28
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaren Holmes had 19 points and 11 rebounds to carry Saint Bonaventure to a 69-58 win over Davidson on Sunday, the Bonnies’ seventh consecutive home victory.

Holmes made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Kyle Lofton had 18 points and six assists for Saint Bonaventure (11-3, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Adaway added six rebounds.

Davidson scored 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Hyunjung Lee and Kellan Grady scored 18 points apiece for the Wildcats (11-6, 6-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

