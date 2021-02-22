Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Long Island-Brooklyn beats Central Connecticut 81-79

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 07:30
Long Island-Brooklyn beats Central Connecticut 81-79

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn edged past Central Connecticut 81-79 on Sunday.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 24 points for the Sharks, including the clinching free throws with six seconds left. Myles Baker it a 3-pointer as time expired for the Blue Devils.

Virshon Cotton had seven rebounds for Long Island-Brooklyn (9-7, 9-7 Northeast Conference). Jack Ballantyne added 12 rebounds.

Zach Newkirk scored a career-high 20 points for the Blue Devils (4-15, 4-12), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Baker added 17 points and eight rebounds. Stephane Ayangma had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Central Connecticut 87-74 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-22 08:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to lift March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to lift March 1
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs