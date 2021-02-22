Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Melbourne Cricket Ground to host State of Origin 1

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 07:23
Melbourne Cricket Ground to host State of Origin 1

SYDNEY (AP) — Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the first round of this year’s State of Origin rugby league series between New South Wales and Queensland.

The match, on June 9, will be the 10th played at the MCG and the first since 2018.

The second match at Suncorp Stadium on June 27 will be only the second played at the Brisbane venue on a Sunday.

The series concludes at Stadium Australia in Sydney on July 14.

In announcing the venues on Monday, National Rugby League chief executive Andrew Abdo said his organization was determined to take the games to the widest possible audience in a COVID-safe environment.

“We’re excited to be taking Australia’s biggest sporting brand to Melbourne for the 10th time,” he said. “The last year has been incredibly challenging for (Melbourne’s Victoria state) with the extended lockdowns and challenges.

“We’re delighted to be bringing Ampol State of Origin back to the city.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-22 08:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to lift March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to lift March 1
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs