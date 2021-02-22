Alexa
Butler scores 23 to lift Holy Cross past Army 67-51

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 07:18
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Austin Butler had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Holy Cross beat Army 67-51 on Sunday.

Matt Faw had 14 points for Holy Cross (4-11, 4-11 Patriot League). R.J. Johnson added six assists.

The Crusaders forced a season-high 23 turnovers with a season-high 15 steals..

Army totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Lonnie Grayson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Black Knights (10-7, 6-6). Charlie Peterson added seven rebounds.

