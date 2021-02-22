Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Clarke carries Sacred Heart over St. Francis (N.Y.) 88-82

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 06:57
Clarke carries Sacred Heart over St. Francis (N.Y.) 88-82

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Clarke had 21 points as Sacred Heart topped St. Francis (N.Y.) 88-82 on Sunday.

Clarke shot 4 for 6 from deep. He added six assists.

Tyler Thomas had 18 points for Sacred Heart (8-7, 8-6 Northeast Conference). Alex Watson added 14 points. Cantavio Dutreil had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Chauncey Hawkins had 22 points for the Terriers (8-9, 8-8). Unique McLean added 15 points and six rebounds. Larry Moreno had 12 points.

The Pioneers evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. St. Francis (N.Y.) defeated Sacred Heart 88-76 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-22 08:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to lift March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to lift March 1
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs
Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs