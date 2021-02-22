Alexa
Kelly lifts Albany past Stony Brook 67-59

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 06:52
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Kelly had 18 points to lead five Albany players in double figures as the Great Danes beat Stony Brook 67-59 on Sunday.

Kellon Taylor, Jarvis Doles, Antonio Rizzuto and Jamel Horton added 10 points apiece for the Great Danes (6-8, 6-6 American East Conference). Doles also had seven rebounds.

Juan Felix Rodriguez had 15 points for the Seawolves (9-13, 7-9). Tykei Greene added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Great Danes evened the season series against the Seawolves with the win. Stony Brook defeated Albany 59-43 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-22 08:38 GMT+08:00

