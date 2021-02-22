Alexa
Burns scores 15 to lift Colgate past Boston U. 78-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 04:40
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Burns posted 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Colgate stretched its win streak to 10 games, defeating Boston University 78-63 on Sunday.

Nelly Cummings had 11 points for Colgate (11-1, 11-1 Patriot League). Jeff Woodward added 10 points. Keegan Records had 10 points.

Sukhmail Mathon had 14 points for the Terriers (5-8, 5-8). Walter Whyte added seven rebounds.

The Raiders are undefeated in four games against the Terriers this season. Most recently, Colgate defeated Boston University 82-72 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-22 07:04 GMT+08:00

