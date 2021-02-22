Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kortright scores 25 to lift Quinnipiac past Rider 93-68

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 04:36
Kortright scores 25 to lift Quinnipiac past Rider 93-68

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Luis Kortright had a career-high 25 points as Quinnipiac romped past Rider 93-68 on Sunday.

Kortright, a freshman, made 9 of 11 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds.

Brendan McGuire had 17 points and seven rebounds for Quinnipiac (8-9, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jacob Rigoni added 16 points and eight rebounds. Tymu Chenery had 11 points.

The 93 points were a season best for Quinnipiac, which also achieved a season-high 22 assists and 14 3-pointers.

Christian Ings had 12 points for the Broncs (4-13, 4-10). Tyrel Bladen added 11 points and nine rebounds. Rodney Henderson Jr. had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Broncs for the season. Quinnipiac defeated Rider 80-64 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-22 07:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to lift March 1
Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to lift March 1