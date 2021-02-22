Alexa
Kent leads Delaware St. past St. Mary's (MD) 75-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 04:47
Kent leads Delaware St. past St. Mary's (MD) 75-58

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Zach Kent had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lift Delaware State to a 75-58 win over Division III St. Mary’s (MD) on Sunday.

The game was added Wednesday after the Hornets' games with Morgan State were postponed because of coronavirus issues and ended a 15-day layoff.

Pinky Wiley had 16 points for Delaware State (2-12). Myles Carter added 14 points and seven rebounds. John Stansbury had 10 points.

Daryn Alexander had 16 points for the Seahawks. Cameron Rucker added 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-22 07:03 GMT+08:00

