No. 3 Michigan holds off No. 4 Ohio State 92-87

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/22 04:41
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 as No. 3 Michigan held off a late flurry to beat No. 4 Ohio State 92-87 on Sunday.

In a matchup of teams aiming for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, the Wolverines led by nine with 23 seconds left. But a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker layup got the Buckeyes within three points with 3 seconds to go.

Brooks sealed the win with a couple of foul shots.

Chaundee Brown Jr. came off the bench to score 15 points and Isaiah Livers added 12 for the Wolverines (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten). Michigan won its fifth straight around a three-week break due to COVID-19 issues.

Washington had a career-high 30 points and went 5 for 10 on 3s for Ohio State (18-5, 12-5). E.J. Liddell had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 6 HOUSTON 90, CINCINNATI 52

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Houston used a big first half to roll past Cincinnati.

Tramon Mark scored 12 points, DeJon Jarreau added 11 points and five rebounds, and Fabian White Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds for Houston (18-3, 12-3 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars shot 47% and hit 19 of 21 from the free throw line.

Jeremiah Davenport scored 11 points and Tari Eason added 10 points for the Bearcats (7-8, 5-5), who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-22 07:03 GMT+08:00

