Bishop lifts George Washington over Rhode Island 78-70

By Associated Press
2021/02/22 03:11
Bishop lifts George Washington over Rhode Island 78-70

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop scored a career-high 28 points and Jamison Battle added 26 as George Washington topped Rhode Island 78-70 on Sunday.

Ricky Lindo Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds for George Washington (4-9, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Ishmael Leggett had 16 points for the Rams (10-13, 7-9). Fatts Russell had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Makhel Mitchell also scored 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

