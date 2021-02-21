Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 23:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 20 12 25 37 6 12 5 0 3 78 15.4
Mitchell Marner Toronto 19 9 21 30 17 10 0 0 2 47 19.1
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 20 10 20 30 13 6 5 1 4 52 19.2
Auston Matthews Toronto 18 18 11 29 9 2 7 0 6 75 24.0
Patrick Kane Chicago 19 8 18 26 5 10 2 0 0 69 11.6
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 17 9 14 23 -1 6 2 0 2 38 23.7
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 16 7 15 22 2 10 2 0 1 21 33.3
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 16 4 17 21 3 4 1 0 1 36 11.1
Brock Boeser Vancouver 21 12 9 21 -1 8 3 1 1 56 21.4
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 21 2 18 20 -13 8 0 0 0 54 3.7
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 16 8 12 20 -3 4 3 0 0 32 25.0
David Perron St. Louis 18 6 13 19 4 12 2 0 2 45 13.3
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 13 4 14 18 9 2 2 0 0 54 7.4
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 14 5 13 18 -1 0 2 0 0 44 11.4
Aleksander Barkov Florida 16 6 12 18 5 2 2 0 1 55 10.9
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 14 7 11 18 6 4 5 0 0 32 21.9
Patrice Bergeron Boston 15 7 11 18 5 2 4 1 1 55 12.7
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 20 9 9 18 4 8 5 0 1 66 13.6
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 15 9 9 18 6 2 3 0 3 53 17.0
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 17 10 8 18 12 2 2 0 3 61 16.4

Updated : 2021-02-22 01:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
Taiwanese man cheated parents out of NT$165,000 with fake diplomas
Taiwanese man cheated parents out of NT$165,000 with fake diplomas