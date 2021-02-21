SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|16
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|47
|42
|Macon
|12
|8
|2
|1
|1
|18
|30
|21
|Huntsville
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|44
|43
|Knoxville
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|43
|43
|Birmingham
|16
|6
|7
|3
|0
|15
|40
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Macon 2, Knoxville 1
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3
Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled