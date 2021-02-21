SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 16 8 5 2 1 19 47 42 Macon 12 8 2 1 1 18 30 21 Huntsville 15 8 7 0 0 16 44 43 Knoxville 15 7 7 1 0 15 43 43 Birmingham 16 6 7 3 0 15 40 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Macon 2, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled