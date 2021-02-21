ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|26
|19
|6
|0
|1
|39
|102
|62
|Indy
|22
|17
|4
|1
|0
|35
|77
|54
|Greenville
|24
|10
|7
|5
|2
|27
|66
|76
|Orlando
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|70
|80
|South Carolina
|23
|9
|8
|6
|0
|24
|62
|71
|Jacksonville
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|48
|57
|Wheeling
|20
|5
|11
|4
|0
|14
|52
|74
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|23
|15
|7
|1
|0
|31
|77
|58
|Wichita
|21
|14
|5
|2
|0
|30
|68
|52
|Utah
|24
|11
|5
|3
|5
|30
|74
|73
|Tulsa
|26
|11
|12
|2
|1
|25
|56
|67
|Kansas City
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|55
|65
|Rapid City
|26
|10
|15
|1
|0
|21
|69
|87
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Florida 4, Orlando 1
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3
Indy 4, Greenville 0
Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 2
Wichita 2, Tulsa 1
Utah 5, Rapid City 4
Kansas City at Allen, ppd
Greenville at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.