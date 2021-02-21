ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 26 19 6 0 1 39 102 62 Indy 22 17 4 1 0 35 77 54 Greenville 24 10 7 5 2 27 66 76 Orlando 24 12 10 2 0 26 70 80 South Carolina 23 9 8 6 0 24 62 71 Jacksonville 20 9 9 1 1 20 48 57 Wheeling 20 5 11 4 0 14 52 74

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 23 15 7 1 0 31 77 58 Wichita 21 14 5 2 0 30 68 52 Utah 24 11 5 3 5 30 74 73 Tulsa 26 11 12 2 1 25 56 67 Kansas City 22 9 10 2 1 21 55 65 Rapid City 26 10 15 1 0 21 69 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3

Indy 4, Greenville 0

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 2

Wichita 2, Tulsa 1

Utah 5, Rapid City 4

Kansas City at Allen, ppd

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.