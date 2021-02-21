All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 15 10 3 2 22 44 33 4-1-0 6-2-2 10-3-2 Philadelphia 14 8 3 3 19 48 44 5-2-2 3-1-1 8-3-3 Washington 16 8 5 3 19 54 57 5-3-1 3-2-2 8-5-3 Pittsburgh 16 9 6 1 19 51 53 7-1-0 2-5-1 9-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 17 8 6 3 19 41 41 4-0-1 4-6-2 8-6-3 N.Y. Rangers 16 6 7 3 15 40 42 3-5-2 3-2-1 6-7-3 New Jersey 12 6 4 2 14 33 33 2-3-1 4-1-1 6-4-2 Buffalo 14 5 7 2 12 35 43 2-5-1 3-2-1 5-7-2

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 16 12 3 1 25 62 43 6-0-1 6-3-0 12-3-1 Florida 16 11 3 2 24 56 47 5-2-1 6-1-1 11-3-2 Chicago 19 9 6 4 22 55 56 5-2-1 4-4-3 9-6-4 Tampa Bay 15 10 4 1 21 54 36 6-1-0 4-3-1 10-4-1 Columbus 19 8 7 4 20 55 64 5-3-2 3-4-2 8-7-4 Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 4-1-3 1-2-1 5-3-4 Nashville 17 7 10 0 14 40 57 5-4-0 2-6-0 7-10-0 Detroit 20 5 12 3 13 39 64 3-5-2 2-7-1 5-12-3

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 18 10 6 2 22 59 56 4-4-2 6-2-0 10-6-2 Vegas 15 10 4 1 21 45 34 8-2-1 2-2-0 10-4-1 Colorado 14 9 4 1 19 44 29 5-1-0 4-3-1 9-4-1 Los Angeles 16 7 6 3 17 51 48 3-2-3 4-4-0 7-6-3 Arizona 17 7 7 3 17 44 49 4-4-3 3-3-0 7-7-3 Minnesota 14 8 6 0 16 38 36 3-3-0 5-3-0 8-6-0 San Jose 16 7 7 2 16 45 58 1-1-0 6-6-2 7-7-2 Anaheim 18 6 9 3 15 34 50 3-5-2 3-4-1 6-9-3

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 19 14 3 2 30 72 51 8-2-1 6-1-1 14-3-2 Edmonton 20 12 8 0 24 72 62 6-5-0 6-3-0 12-8-0 Winnipeg 17 10 6 1 21 57 46 6-3-1 4-3-0 10-6-1 Montreal 16 9 5 2 20 55 44 3-5-0 6-0-2 9-5-2 Calgary 18 8 9 1 17 47 54 4-4-0 4-5-1 8-9-1 Vancouver 21 8 12 1 17 62 74 5-4-1 3-8-0 8-12-1 Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 44 78 1-5-1 3-9-0 4-14-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 3, New Jersey 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Detroit 2, Florida 1

Los Angeles 4, Arizona 2

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

San Jose 5, St. Louis 4

Nashville 4, Columbus 2

Toronto 5, Montreal 3

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 1

Edmonton 7, Calgary 1

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Chicago at Carolina, ppd

Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Washington, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Boston at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.