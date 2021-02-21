Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 15 10 3 2 22 44 33 4-1-0 6-2-2 10-3-2
Philadelphia 14 8 3 3 19 48 44 5-2-2 3-1-1 8-3-3
Washington 16 8 5 3 19 54 57 5-3-1 3-2-2 8-5-3
Pittsburgh 16 9 6 1 19 51 53 7-1-0 2-5-1 9-6-1
N.Y. Islanders 17 8 6 3 19 41 41 4-0-1 4-6-2 8-6-3
N.Y. Rangers 16 6 7 3 15 40 42 3-5-2 3-2-1 6-7-3
New Jersey 12 6 4 2 14 33 33 2-3-1 4-1-1 6-4-2
Buffalo 14 5 7 2 12 35 43 2-5-1 3-2-1 5-7-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 16 12 3 1 25 62 43 6-0-1 6-3-0 12-3-1
Florida 16 11 3 2 24 56 47 5-2-1 6-1-1 11-3-2
Chicago 19 9 6 4 22 55 56 5-2-1 4-4-3 9-6-4
Tampa Bay 15 10 4 1 21 54 36 6-1-0 4-3-1 10-4-1
Columbus 19 8 7 4 20 55 64 5-3-2 3-4-2 8-7-4
Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34 4-1-3 1-2-1 5-3-4
Nashville 17 7 10 0 14 40 57 5-4-0 2-6-0 7-10-0
Detroit 20 5 12 3 13 39 64 3-5-2 2-7-1 5-12-3
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
St. Louis 18 10 6 2 22 59 56 4-4-2 6-2-0 10-6-2
Vegas 15 10 4 1 21 45 34 8-2-1 2-2-0 10-4-1
Colorado 14 9 4 1 19 44 29 5-1-0 4-3-1 9-4-1
Los Angeles 16 7 6 3 17 51 48 3-2-3 4-4-0 7-6-3
Arizona 17 7 7 3 17 44 49 4-4-3 3-3-0 7-7-3
Minnesota 14 8 6 0 16 38 36 3-3-0 5-3-0 8-6-0
San Jose 16 7 7 2 16 45 58 1-1-0 6-6-2 7-7-2
Anaheim 18 6 9 3 15 34 50 3-5-2 3-4-1 6-9-3
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 19 14 3 2 30 72 51 8-2-1 6-1-1 14-3-2
Edmonton 20 12 8 0 24 72 62 6-5-0 6-3-0 12-8-0
Winnipeg 17 10 6 1 21 57 46 6-3-1 4-3-0 10-6-1
Montreal 16 9 5 2 20 55 44 3-5-0 6-0-2 9-5-2
Calgary 18 8 9 1 17 47 54 4-4-0 4-5-1 8-9-1
Vancouver 21 8 12 1 17 62 74 5-4-1 3-8-0 8-12-1
Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 44 78 1-5-1 3-9-0 4-14-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 3, New Jersey 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Detroit 2, Florida 1

Los Angeles 4, Arizona 2

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

San Jose 5, St. Louis 4

Nashville 4, Columbus 2

Toronto 5, Montreal 3

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 1

Edmonton 7, Calgary 1

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Chicago at Carolina, ppd

Tampa Bay at Dallas, ppd

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Washington, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Boston at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-02-22 01:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
20-vehicle crash on Taiwan highway caused by heavy fog: police
Taiwanese man cheated parents out of NT$165,000 with fake diplomas
Taiwanese man cheated parents out of NT$165,000 with fake diplomas