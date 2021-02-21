Barcelona held 1-1 by Cádiz; Messi record 506th league game

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, controls the ball with Cadiz's Marcos Mauro during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Cadiz a... Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, controls the ball with Cadiz's Marcos Mauro during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Cadiz at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Cádiz snatched a late penalty to draw 1-1 at Camp Nou and deal Barcelona an unexpected setback in its bid for the Spanish league title on Sunday.

Five days after being beaten 4-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Ronald Koeman’s side saw two points slip away when substitute Álex Fernández converted an 88th-minute penalty conceded by Clement Lenglet.

Lionel Messi appeared to put Barcelona on its way to an easy win in his club record 506th league appearance in Spain. But after Messi scored from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, Barcelona was unable to finish off many scoring chances.

The draw leaves Barcelona in third place at eight points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which lost 2-0 to Levante on Saturday. Real Madrid was the biggest beneficiary of the round, moving three points behind Atlético after winning 1-0 at Valladolid also on Saturday. Madrid has played one more match than Atlético and Barcelona.

