All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|10
|8
|Hartford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|7
|Bridgeport
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|18
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|8
|Toronto
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Manitoba
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|12
|Belleville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|16
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|30
|13
|Grand Rapids
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|11
|10
|Texas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Iowa
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|24
|Cleveland
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|12
|Rockford
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|11
|19
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|14
|Hershey
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|8
|13
|11
|Lehigh Valley
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|11
|7
|Utica
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|18
|19
|Binghamton
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|15
|WB/Scranton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|14
|Syracuse
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|17
|18
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|28
|20
|Tucson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|Henderson
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|17
|8
|Bakersfield
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|16
|19
|San Jose
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|14
|Colorado
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|12
|17
|Ontario
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|16
|27
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1
Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 0
Chicago 10, Iowa 2
San Diego 7, Colorado 3
Bakersfield 3, Henderson 0
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
Henderson at Stockton, ppd
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.