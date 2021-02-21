All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 4 3 1 0 0 6 10 8 Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7 Bridgeport 5 1 4 0 0 2 11 18

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 8 Toronto 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 10 Manitoba 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 12 Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16 Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 6 6 0 0 0 12 30 13 Grand Rapids 5 3 2 0 0 6 11 10 Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18 Iowa 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 24 Cleveland 3 0 2 1 0 1 5 12 Rockford 5 0 4 1 0 1 11 19

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 14 Hershey 5 3 0 2 0 8 13 11 Lehigh Valley 4 3 0 1 0 7 11 7 Utica 5 3 1 0 1 7 18 19 Binghamton 5 2 2 0 1 5 12 15 WB/Scranton 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 14 Syracuse 5 1 3 1 0 3 17 18

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 8 7 1 0 0 14 28 20 Tucson 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 11 Henderson 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 8 Bakersfield 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 19 San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14 Colorado 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 17 Ontario 7 1 5 1 0 3 16 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1

Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 0

Chicago 10, Iowa 2

San Diego 7, Colorado 3

Bakersfield 3, Henderson 0

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Henderson at Stockton, ppd

Sunday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.