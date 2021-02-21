Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 4 3 1 0 0 6 10 8
Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7
Bridgeport 5 1 4 0 0 2 11 18
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 8
Toronto 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 10
Manitoba 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 12
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 6 6 0 0 0 12 30 13
Grand Rapids 5 3 2 0 0 6 11 10
Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18
Iowa 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 24
Cleveland 3 0 2 1 0 1 5 12
Rockford 5 0 4 1 0 1 11 19
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 14
Hershey 5 3 0 2 0 8 13 11
Lehigh Valley 4 3 0 1 0 7 11 7
Utica 5 3 1 0 1 7 18 19
Binghamton 5 2 2 0 1 5 12 15
WB/Scranton 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 14
Syracuse 5 1 3 1 0 3 17 18
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 8 7 1 0 0 14 28 20
Tucson 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 11
Henderson 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 8
Bakersfield 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 19
San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14
Colorado 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 17
Ontario 7 1 5 1 0 3 16 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1

Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 0

Chicago 10, Iowa 2

San Diego 7, Colorado 3

Bakersfield 3, Henderson 0

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Henderson at Stockton, ppd

Sunday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

