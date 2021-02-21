English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Leicester 3, Liverpool 1
Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 3
Man City 3, Tottenham 0
Brighton 0, Aston Villa 0
Southampton 1, Wolverhampton 2
West Brom 1, Man United 1
Arsenal 4, Leeds 2
Everton 0, Fulham 2
West Ham 3, Sheffield United 0
Chelsea 2, Newcastle 0
Burnley 1, Fulham 1
Everton 1, Man City 3
Wolverhampton 1, Leeds 0
Southampton 1, Chelsea 1
Burnley 0, West Brom 0
Liverpool 0, Everton 2
Fulham 1, Sheffield United 0
West Ham 2, Tottenham 1
Aston Villa vs. Leicester
Arsenal vs. Man City
Man United vs. Newcastle
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
Leeds vs. Southampton
Man City vs. West Ham
West Brom vs. Brighton
Leeds vs. Aston Villa
Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
Leicester vs. Arsenal
Tottenham vs. Burnley
Chelsea vs. Man United
Sheffield United vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. Southampton
Man City vs. Wolverhampton
Burnley vs. Leicester
Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs. Man United
West Brom vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Tottenham
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Nottingham Forest 0, Bournemouth 0
Birmingham 0, Luton Town 1
Cardiff 3, Coventry 1
Derby 2, Middlesbrough 1
Huddersfield 2, Wycombe 3
Norwich 4, Stoke 1
Reading 1, Millwall 2
Rotherham vs. QPR
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea
Watford 6, Bristol City 0
Brentford 0, Barnsley 2
Preston 0, Watford 1
Stoke 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Bristol City 0, Reading 2
Middlesbrough 2, Huddersfield 1
Wycombe 1, Derby 2
Luton Town 0, Cardiff 2
Coventry 0, Norwich 2
Millwall 2, Birmingham 0
QPR 2, Brentford 1
Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Barnsley 2, Blackburn 1
Bournemouth 1, Rotherham 0
Watford 2, Derby 1
Coventry 2, Brentford 0
Bristol City 0, Barnsley 1
Cardiff 4, Preston 0
Huddersfield 4, Swansea 1
Millwall 0, Wycombe 0
Norwich 1, Rotherham 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Blackburn 0
QPR 2, Bournemouth 1
Reading 0, Middlesbrough 2
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Birmingham 1
Stoke 3, Luton Town 0
Birmingham vs. Norwich
Derby vs. Huddersfield
Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City
Luton Town vs. Millwall
Rotherham vs. Nottingham Forest
Wycombe vs. Reading
Barnsley vs. Stoke
Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Swansea vs. Coventry
Blackburn vs. Watford
Bournemouth vs. Cardiff
Preston vs. QPR
Derby vs. Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth vs. Watford
Barnsley vs. Millwall
Birmingham vs. QPR
Blackburn vs. Coventry
Brentford vs. Stoke
Luton Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff
Preston vs. Huddersfield
Rotherham vs. Reading
Swansea vs. Bristol City
Wycombe vs. Norwich
Cardiff vs. Derby
Coventry vs. Middlesbrough
Huddersfield vs. Birmingham
Millwall vs. Preston
Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town
Reading vs. Blackburn
QPR vs. Barnsley
Bristol City vs. Bournemouth
Norwich vs. Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Rotherham
Watford vs. Wycombe
Stoke vs. Swansea
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale
Blackpool vs. Peterborough
Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon
Charlton 2, Gillingham 3
Crewe vs. Portsmouth
Hull 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Northampton 0, Burton Albion 2
Plymouth 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich
Sunderland 4, Doncaster 1
Oxford United 2, Wigan 1
Lincoln 2, Accrington Stanley 2
Gillingham 1, Peterborough 3
Blackpool 1, Rochdale 0
Bristol Rovers 3, Portsmouth 1
Ipswich 0, Northampton 0
Wigan 0, Hull 5
Doncaster 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Gillingham 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Shrewsbury 1
Burton Albion 0, Sunderland 3
Doncaster 3, Hull 3
Fleetwood Town 1, Charlton 1
Ipswich 0, Oxford United 0
Milton Keynes Dons 4, Northampton 3
Peterborough 3, AFC Wimbledon 0
Portsmouth 0, Blackpool 1
Rochdale 0, Plymouth 0
Swindon 2, Crewe 1
Wigan 1, Lincoln 2
AFC Wimbledon vs. Gillingham
Blackpool vs. Doncaster
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan
Charlton vs. Burton Albion
Crewe vs. Accrington Stanley
Hull vs. Ipswich
Lincoln vs. Swindon
Northampton vs. Rochdale
Oxford United vs. Portsmouth
Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town
Plymouth vs. Peterborough
AFC Wimbledon vs. Hull
Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury
Charlton vs. Blackpool
Crewe vs. Sunderland
Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley
Ipswich vs. Doncaster
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United
Peterborough vs. Wigan
Plymouth vs. Lincoln
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham
Rochdale vs. Burton Albion
Swindon vs. Northampton
Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Wigan vs. Charlton
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich
Blackpool vs. Crewe
Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers
Lincoln vs. Fleetwood Town
Northampton vs. Plymouth
Oxford United vs. Peterborough
Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon
Sunderland vs. Swindon
Doncaster vs. Portsmouth
Hull vs. Rochdale
Bolton 1, Stevenage 0
Bradford vs. Salford
Cambridge United 0, Southend 0
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town
Forest Green vs. Barrow
Grimsby Town vs. Tranmere
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient
Morecambe vs. Scunthorpe
Oldham vs. Exeter
Port Vale vs. Newport County
Colchester 2, Mansfield Town 2
Walsall 1, Cheltenham 2
Salford 1, Barrow 0
Newport County 1, Exeter 1
Bradford 2, Morecambe 1
Colchester vs. Tranmere
Harrogate Town 1, Carlisle 0
Crawley Town 0, Stevenage 1
Forest Green 4, Oldham 3
Mansfield Town 2, Bolton 3
Exeter vs. Grimsby Town
Barrow 1, Morecambe 2
Cheltenham 0, Bradford 2
Crawley Town 1, Colchester 0
Leyton Orient 1, Port Vale 1
Mansfield Town 0, Cambridge United 3
Scunthorpe 3, Harrogate Town 1
Southend 0, Bolton 1
Stevenage 1, Walsall 1
Tranmere 2, Oldham 2
Salford 1, Carlisle 1
Newport County vs. Forest Green
Morecambe vs. Salford
Bradford vs. Leyton Orient
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham
Carlisle vs. Tranmere
Colchester vs. Exeter
Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town
Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town
Oldham vs. Barrow
Port Vale vs. Stevenage
Bolton vs. Scunthorpe
Walsall vs. Newport County
Forest Green vs. Southend
Crawley Town vs. Exeter
Bolton vs. Barrow
Carlisle vs. Oldham
Harrogate Town vs. Grimsby Town
Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere
Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe
Newport County vs. Stevenage
Port Vale vs. Cambridge United
Scunthorpe vs. Cheltenham
Southend vs. Salford
Walsall vs. Bradford
Forest Green vs. Colchester
Morecambe vs. Crawley Town
Barrow vs. Harrogate Town
Bradford vs. Mansfield Town
Cambridge United vs. Scunthorpe
Cheltenham vs. Southend
Colchester vs. Carlisle
Exeter vs. Walsall
Salford vs. Port Vale
Stevenage vs. Forest Green
Tranmere vs. Newport County
Grimsby Town vs. Leyton Orient
Oldham vs. Bolton
Boreham Wood vs. Sutton United
Chesterfield vs. Eastleigh
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Hartlepool
Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic
Maidenhead United vs. Weymouth
Solihull Moors vs. Barnet
Stockport County 0, Aldershot 0
Wealdstone vs. Bromley
Woking vs. Torquay United
Yeovil 2, Altrincham 0
Sutton United 2, Boreham Wood 0
Wrexham vs. Notts County
Eastleigh 2, Hartlepool 1
Aldershot 1, Solihull Moors 3
Sutton United vs. Dover Athletic
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Bromley 0
Wrexham 2, Woking 0
Barnet 2, Halifax Town 1
Boreham Wood 2, Yeovil 3
Maidenhead United 0, Stockport County 0
Kings Lynn 0, Notts County 1
Chesterfield vs. Halifax Town
Aldershot 3, Wrexham 0
Altrincham 2, Boreham Wood 3
Barnet 0, Woking 2
Bromley 2, Maidenhead United 2
Dover Athletic vs. Kings Lynn
Eastleigh 1, Stockport County 0
Hartlepool 2, Yeovil 1
Notts County 0, Chesterfield 1
Sutton United 4, Wealdstone 1
Weymouth 0, Solihull Moors 0
Torquay United 2, Halifax Town 3
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Sutton United
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot
Solihull Moors vs. Torquay United
Wrexham vs. Hartlepool
Boreham Wood vs. Bromley
Chesterfield vs. Altrincham
Kings Lynn vs. Barnet
Stockport County vs. Notts County
Wealdstone vs. Eastleigh
Woking vs. Dover Athletic
Yeovil vs. Weymouth
Aldershot vs. Eastleigh
Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors
Bromley vs. Altrincham
Dover Athletic vs. Torquay United
Halifax Town vs. Woking
Kings Lynn vs. Weymouth
Maidenhead United vs. Notts County
Stockport County vs. Chesterfield
Wrexham vs. Wealdstone
Yeovil vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Dover Athletic vs. Maidenhead United
Hartlepool vs. Barnet
Altrincham vs. Woking
Sutton United vs. Bromley
Solihull Moors vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Halifax Town vs. Hartlepool
Maidenhead United vs. Dover Athletic
Wealdstone vs. Boreham Wood
Notts County vs. Kings Lynn
Barnet vs. Yeovil
Chesterfield vs. Eastleigh