Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

With heavy hearts, Italians mark year of COVID-19 outbreak

By LUCA BRUNO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/21 21:52
Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally s...
A man plays an accordion in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small...
Authorities unveil a memorial for COVID deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe...
Authorities unveil a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe...
Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally s...
Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally s...
Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally s...
People and cyclists relax in front of the San Biagio church in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-...
A man plays an accordion in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small...
A woman walks past a newsstand with the local paper headline reading "Covid, One Year After", in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The f...
A man lights a candle during a Mass at the San Biagio church in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID...
A woman walks in front of the Civic Hospital in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe wa...
People follow the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-1...
People attend a Mass in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small tow...
Birds fly over the San Biagio church in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Italians are marking one year since their country experienced ...
FILE - in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 filer, nurse Maurizio di Giacobbe tends to a patient in a COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital. Po...

Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally s...

A man plays an accordion in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small...

Authorities unveil a memorial for COVID deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe...

Authorities unveil a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe...

Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally s...

Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally s...

Codogno's citizens attend the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths, in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally s...

People and cyclists relax in front of the San Biagio church in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-...

A man plays an accordion in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small...

A woman walks past a newsstand with the local paper headline reading "Covid, One Year After", in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The f...

A man lights a candle during a Mass at the San Biagio church in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID...

A woman walks in front of the Civic Hospital in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe wa...

People follow the unveiling of a memorial for Covid deaths in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-1...

People attend a Mass in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The first case of locally spread COVID-19 in Europe was found in the small tow...

Birds fly over the San Biagio church in Codogno, northern Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Italians are marking one year since their country experienced ...

FILE - in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 filer, nurse Maurizio di Giacobbe tends to a patient in a COVID-19 ICU of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital. Po...

CODOGNO, Italy (AP) — With wreath-laying ceremonies, tree plantings and church services, Italians on Sunday marked one year since their country experienced its first known COVID-19 death.

Towns in Italy's north were the first to be hard-hit by the pandemic and put under lockdown, and residents paid tribute to the dead. Italy, with some 95,500 confirmed virus dead, has Europe’s second-highest pandemic toll after Britain. Experts say the virus also killed many others who were never tested.

While the first wave of infections largely engulfed Lombardy and other northern regions, a second surge starting in the fall of 2020 has raced throughout the country. The number of new coronavirus infections has remained stubbornly high despite a raft of restrictions on travel between regions, and in some cases between towns. In addition, gyms, cinemas and theaters have been closed and restaurants and bars must shut early in the evening. Nationwide there's a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

So far, Italy has confirmed 2.8 million cases.

It was in the hospital at the Lombard town of Codogno where a doctor recognized what would go down in medical history as the first known COVID-19 case in the West in a patient with no links to the outbreak in Asia, where coronavirus infections initially emerged. The diagnosis was made on the evening of Feb. 20, 2020, in a 38-year-old otherwise healthy, athletic man.

Near the Red Cross office in Codogno on Sunday, Lombardy's governor and the town mayor attended a ceremony to unveil a monument to COVID-19 victims. The memorial consists of three steel pillars, representing resilience, community and starting over. A wreath was laid, and townspeople stood in silence to honor the dead.

The Codogno hospital patient survived, after being transferred to another hospital and spending weeks on a respirator.

But it was in the northeastern town of Vo, in the neighboring Veneto region, where Italy's first known COVID-19 death was registered on Feb. 21, 2020.

In Vo's memorial ceremony, officials planted a tree. A plaque has been installed, quoting a line from the Italian poet Ugo Foscolo, whose works are widely studied by the nation's schoolchildren. The inscription reads: “A man never dies if there is someone who remembers him.”

Italy's first known fatality from COVID-19 was a 77-year-old Vo man, a retired roofer who liked to play cards.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2021-02-21 23:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man searching for long-lost Taiwanese father
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll