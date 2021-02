6N: France without 5 first-teamers after positive tests

French players Arthur Vincent, left, and Charles Ollivon, right, celebrate at the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France ... French players Arthur Vincent, left, and Charles Ollivon, right, celebrate at the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. France won the match 15-13. (Brian Lawless, Pool via AP)

Arthur Vincent of France, left, and Romain Taofifenua celebrate at the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadi... Arthur Vincent of France, left, and Romain Taofifenua celebrate at the end of the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. France won the match 15-13. (Brian Lawless, Pool via AP)

Antoine Dupont of France speaks with French team coach Fabien Galthie during the warm-up before the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and ... Antoine Dupont of France speaks with French team coach Fabien Galthie during the warm-up before the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Brian Lawless, Pool via AP)

Antoine Dupont of France warms-up before the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (B... Antoine Dupont of France warms-up before the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and France Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Brian Lawless, Pool via AP)

PARIS (AP) — Star scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and four other first-team players who tested positive for COVID-19 are out of France's squad for next Sunday's Six Nations match against Scotland.

The French rugby federation said Sunday that further tests carried out on Saturday showed that prop Julien Marchand and center Arthur Vincent also tested positive for the virus.

Dupont, prop Mohammed Haouas, winger Gabin Villiere and lineout coach Karim Ghezal tested positive after their tests on Friday.

All five players started last Sunday’s 15-13 win at Ireland in Dublin and have to observe a minimum period of seven days in isolation. Coach Fabien Galthie also tested positive after that game.

Two other squad players, lock Swann Rebbadj and prop Jean-Baptiste Gros, were left out after being considered to have been in contact with two teammates from club side Toulon who tested positive.

The seven replacements called up to the 31-man squad on Sunday are props Hassane Kolingar and Dorian Aldegheri; hooker Teddy Baubigny; uncapped scrumhalf Maxime Lucu; centers Jonathan Danty and Yoram Moefana; and uncapped winger Donovan Taofifenua.

France was runner-up to England last year and looks for a third straight win of this campaign when it hosts Scotland at Stade de France.

Les Tricolores opened with a resounding 50-10 win in Italy with Dupont among the try scorers in Rome. He was voted the tournament's best player last year.

Scotland secured an impressive 11-6 win away to England and then was edged out 25-24 at home to Wales, despite leading 17-8 at the break.

