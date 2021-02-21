Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 21, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;Nice with sunshine;88;78;SSW;8;78%;31%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;81;70;Mostly sunny;81;70;NW;9;59%;2%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, cool;50;29;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;NE;4;37%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Windy and very warm;77;46;A touch of rain;61;47;W;12;67%;85%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mild with sunshine;60;46;Clouds and sun, mild;61;51;SSW;12;64%;30%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;20;11;Very cold;18;4;ENE;2;71%;14%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;48;32;Clouds and sun;50;33;E;6;54%;23%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;5;-10;Mostly sunny, frigid;-2;-10;SSE;8;71%;100%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;96;73;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;E;6;44%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;56;37;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;NNE;5;65%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;76;64;More clouds than sun;75;68;NE;12;61%;2%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;62;40;Sunny;62;39;NW;9;33%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm, a p.m. shower;93;74;An afternoon shower;92;73;ESE;7;61%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;76;63;Partly sunny, nice;81;63;E;7;65%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Abundant sunshine;90;72;Turning out cloudy;91;77;S;7;58%;0%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Very windy;59;54;Occasional rain;58;52;NNE;12;84%;83%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;68;39;Sunlit and mild;50;32;ESE;10;34%;25%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;53;30;Patchy fog, then sun;60;33;SE;3;73%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, mild;56;32;Sunny and mild;53;32;SSW;6;84%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;66;53;A shower in the a.m.;67;51;SE;5;70%;80%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;ENE;4;80%;66%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;49;38;Patchy fog, then sun;53;36;NNE;10;79%;1%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Turning sunny, mild;60;49;Partly sunny, warm;62;53;SSW;9;56%;24%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;48;29;Partly sunny;48;31;WSW;6;87%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, milder;49;28;Partly sunny;55;33;ENE;5;80%;0%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;70;ESE;7;55%;59%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;80;67;A t-storm around;82;66;NNE;5;49%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, nice and warm;69;55;Mostly sunny;68;35;WNW;8;67%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;67;48;Partly sunny;68;51;N;9;48%;20%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;69;60;Sunny and nice;73;63;SSE;10;50%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A little rain;79;60;Mostly cloudy;82;66;E;3;57%;44%;8

Chennai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;75;A shower in the a.m.;86;72;NE;8;71%;57%;8

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;35;28;Breezy in the p.m.;36;36;WSW;16;74%;25%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A t-storm around;90;75;ENE;7;72%;64%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;42;31;Partly sunny;39;33;SW;6;98%;12%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;75;65;Sunny and breezy;75;67;NNE;16;63%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;56;29;Plenty of sun;58;35;S;6;53%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;92;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;NNW;9;81%;77%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;81;57;Hazy sun;84;58;NW;7;52%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, colder;39;23;Mostly sunny;49;26;SSW;5;36%;4%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;85;62;Hazy sunshine;90;62;NW;6;42%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;SSW;6;78%;83%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;52;38;Increasing clouds;52;44;SSE;7;69%;65%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;60;49;Cloudy with showers;59;49;NNE;6;54%;92%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;59;51;A little rain;60;51;WNW;12;67%;55%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and very warm;80;66;Low clouds;78;67;SSE;5;68%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;62;A t-storm in spots;81;62;ENE;6;68%;78%;11

Havana, Cuba;Breezy with a shower;78;68;Partly sunny;84;69;SSW;6;59%;66%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A wintry mix;36;18;Cloudy and colder;20;13;E;14;82%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;91;70;Sunny and pleasant;90;72;SE;6;57%;3%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;75;63;Sunny;78;63;ESE;5;62%;7%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower;81;71;Breezy in the p.m.;81;70;ENE;13;61%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy, cool;83;61;Warmer with hazy sun;86;63;SE;5;52%;25%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;80;58;Clearing;77;56;NNE;5;44%;15%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;45;30;Plenty of sunshine;50;30;NE;5;77%;2%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;77;NW;8;78%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;82;71;Partial sunshine;84;76;NNW;7;44%;29%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;87;65;A shower and t-storm;71;62;NNE;9;82%;82%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mild with some sun;58;43;Showers around;57;40;SSW;6;62%;95%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;91;62;Sunny and very warm;92;64;W;8;29%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;73;46;Hazy sun;75;47;W;4;45%;3%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;85;60;Sunny and nice;88;62;NNW;10;15%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;40;25;Mostly sunny;36;27;N;8;90%;9%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;84;74;A shower or two;84;74;N;10;62%;58%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;88;72;A t-storm around;87;73;SW;6;73%;64%;4

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;86;63;Hazy sun;87;62;SW;5;43%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;94;76;Turning cloudy;95;76;WNW;4;52%;8%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy;59;36;Showers around;59;37;ENE;11;54%;68%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;92;77;High clouds;91;79;SSW;6;70%;8%;5

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;73;67;Clouds and sun;73;66;SSE;8;72%;39%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;57;46;Partly sunny;60;51;SSE;6;70%;13%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;48;A little p.m. rain;55;44;SSW;8;75%;61%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;72;50;Sunny and warm;78;53;NE;6;24%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm around;88;79;S;7;69%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;55;40;Mostly cloudy;51;35;NE;7;56%;26%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;88;81;Clouds and sun;89;81;NE;10;67%;27%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;NE;7;80%;74%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;85;75;A t-storm around;85;77;N;6;75%;59%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;74;58;A morning shower;67;55;SSW;14;67%;74%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;77;46;Partly sunny;74;41;NNE;6;27%;11%;9

Miami, United States;Winds subsiding;74;72;A shower;79;72;SSE;13;70%;75%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;36;26;Mostly sunny;35;30;ENE;7;96%;46%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;88;76;Partly sunny, breezy;89;76;ENE;15;64%;1%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;83;70;Partly sunny, nice;83;70;ESE;9;53%;54%;8

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;26;16;Breezy with snow;32;30;SSW;15;76%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;21;4;A little a.m. snow;9;-20;NE;8;64%;72%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;77;Hazy sun;92;77;NNE;6;44%;2%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;61;Couple of t-storms;75;61;NW;5;74%;81%;7

New York, United States;Plenty of sun;36;29;Rain and snow;40;32;W;19;68%;81%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;58;39;Plenty of sunshine;60;43;NNW;9;48%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow, cold;6;-11;Lots of sun, cold;1;-21;WSW;6;85%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;65;49;Sunny and pleasant;66;51;SW;10;54%;55%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;39;36;A shower in places;40;33;S;4;92%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;18;Breezy with snow;33;30;WSW;14;80%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon t-storms;82;76;Downpours, breezy;83;76;N;16;83%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower in spots;90;73;A passing shower;91;73;NNW;12;60%;58%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;82;75;An afternoon shower;83;74;NE;8;81%;70%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;62;47;Mild with some sun;60;52;S;6;63%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Very warm;95;70;Sunny and hot;96;75;ESE;11;33%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;90;70;Sunny and pleasant;90;73;SSW;5;53%;3%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;N;10;72%;69%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;89;69;Partly sunny;91;67;ESE;7;46%;37%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;47;39;Patchy fog, then sun;50;34;SW;3;68%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sunshine;70;35;Cooler;48;19;NNW;12;43%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;53;Showers, some heavy;66;51;E;8;74%;92%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Downpours;57;47;A passing shower;61;48;E;6;78%;55%;4

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;ESE;8;64%;27%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;36;33;A morning shower;39;31;E;3;86%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;39;32;Rain and snow shower;39;32;ESE;4;88%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;82;74;A thunderstorm;81;73;NW;6;78%;55%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mainly cloudy;64;52;Partly sunny;70;56;ENE;8;58%;34%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;64;39;Sunny and beautiful;66;40;N;5;70%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;26;9;A little a.m. snow;11;0;ESE;9;71%;60%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;63;49;Mostly sunny;66;50;N;8;58%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy with a shower;79;61;A passing shower;79;62;ENE;14;60%;56%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;73;A shower or two;82;73;E;15;71%;80%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;59;Nice with some sun;76;61;N;6;76%;34%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this morning;73;52;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;E;5;36%;7%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;80;54;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;SSW;6;38%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A few showers;83;70;A few showers;84;70;N;10;73%;86%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clearing, a shower;55;39;Partly sunny;59;45;ESE;5;71%;6%;4

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;52;50;A touch of rain;54;39;SW;9;72%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;64;37;Turning sunny, mild;55;23;NW;6;66%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;75;50;Breezy in the p.m.;77;45;NE;13;49%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;88;76;Partly sunny, breezy;90;75;NNE;13;61%;29%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds breaking;46;29;Partly sunny;56;30;WSW;5;65%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;82;74;Partly sunny, nice;82;74;E;13;64%;50%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;40;32;A shower in places;41;32;SE;3;91%;80%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers this morning;82;70;Humid;80;68;S;13;73%;66%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;76;55;Sunny and very warm;84;63;ESE;6;52%;6%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;36;27;A snow shower;29;18;ESE;9;89%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;52;35;Clouds and sun;52;38;NE;6;47%;33%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy this morning;42;26;Breezy in the p.m.;44;33;NW;14;56%;11%;4

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;54;41;Mostly sunny;56;39;N;8;28%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun;63;46;Sunny;67;50;ENE;5;53%;6%;5

Tirana, Albania;Nice with sunshine;67;40;Sunny and pleasant;64;40;ENE;4;53%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny, nice and warm;67;45;Sunny and warm;71;50;WSW;8;53%;1%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;29;27;Breezy with snow;38;33;SW;17;81%;73%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Some brightening;69;55;Partly sunny, breezy;69;55;ESE;15;60%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;69;55;Breezy;66;55;SE;16;65%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;14;-12;Partly sunny;18;-5;ESE;6;74%;19%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;50;43;Periods of sun;49;37;WNW;6;59%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;45;41;Patchy fog, then sun;48;34;NNW;5;85%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;85;61;Sunshine and hot;95;65;E;3;42%;3%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;35;25;Periods of sun;35;28;SSE;5;97%;55%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;46;32;Mostly sunny, mild;47;32;SSW;6;81%;3%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;High clouds, windy;69;60;Breezy with sunshine;72;61;N;20;69%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;71;Warm with sunshine;98;71;WSW;5;42%;7%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;41;17;Partial sunshine;35;18;ENE;2;50%;12%;3

Updated : 2021-02-21 21:57 GMT+08:00

