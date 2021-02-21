Alexa
Traffic to be restricted on Taiwan’s Alishan during cherry blossom season

Traffic control measures to be in place on 11 specific days between March 10 and April 10

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/21 21:14
(Tourism Bureau photo)

(Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cherry blossoms will be in bloom on Alishan from March 10 to April 10, and traffic control measures will be put in place for 11 days during the period.

The Forestry Bureau said in a press release on Friday (Feb. 19) that the Directorate General of Highways plans to enforce traffic control on March 13-14, March 20-21, March 27-28, April 2-5, and April 10.

From 6 a.m to 11 a.m. on these days, the traffic will be controlled at kilometer marks 65.4 and 88.2 of Provincial Highway 18 (Alishan Highway), while the Chiayi Forest District Office will set up temporary ticket booths at kilometer mark 29K+300 for visitors traveling by bus and at kilometer mark 61 (Leye Service Area) for those transferring to shuttle buses.

The bureau said a cap of 4,355 simultaneous visitors to the Alishan Forest Recreation Area will be enforced during the cherry blossom season. When the number of tickets sold reaches 3,000 and 4,000, visitors will be notified through location-based service (LBS) messages and changeable message signs, and entry will be restricted at the cap until some people have left.

For more information about flower conditions or other activities in the forest area, please check the area’s Facebook and Instagram pages or download the Alishan forest tour app (森遊阿里山APP).

(Forestry Bureau photo)
