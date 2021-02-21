Alexa
The Latest: Austrian skier Pertl leads slalom at worlds

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 17:54
Austria's Adrian Pertl competes during a men's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP P...

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Austria (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

10:45 a.m.

Austrian skier Adrian Pertl led the men's slalom at the world championships after the top 30 skiers completed their first runs.

Pertl was 0.14 seconds faster than Alex Vinatzer of Italy. Sebastian Foss-Solevåg of Norway was 0.16 behind in third.

World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway had to make up 0.38 in the final run.

Lower-ranked skiers in the 100-athlete field were still coming down the course.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-21 20:26 GMT+08:00

