Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners without residence permits likely to lift March 1

Based on current planning, Taiwan will revert to border control measures enforced before December of last year: CECC chief

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/21 20:23
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Sunday (Feb. 21) that Taiwan’s entry ban on foreigners who lack a residence permit is expected to be lifted on March 1.

Since Dec. 1 of last year, as part of a fall and winter epidemic prevention scheme, the Taiwanese government has required foreigners to provide a certificate of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within three days prior to flying to Taiwan; in addition, they have been required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

In a further step, beginning Jan. 1 of this year, all foreigners without a residence permit have been banned from entering Taiwan.

With the fall and winter epidemic prevention scheme coming to an end on Feb. 28, whether the entry ban against foreigners without a residence permit will be continued has received much attention, CNA reported.

Chen said at a Sunday press conference that based on current planning, Taiwan will revert to the border control measures enforced before December of last year.

However, the quarantine policy will continue after March 1, he added.
