Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan eyes up to 45 million COVID doses

Country seeking to attain self-sufficiency in coronavirus vaccines

  160
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/21 17:51
A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif.

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan aims to procure around 30 to 45 million COVID-19 vaccines for nationwide inoculation against the virus, said the country’s coronavirus task force.

Taiwan has obtained 19.81 million jabs from overseas sources, said Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) in a regular briefing on Sunday (Feb. 21). An additional 20 million homegrown vaccines, as well as the five million doses from Pfizer's German partner BioNTech, are expected to bring the total number of jabs to no more than 45 million, he added.

While the country is set to see a relatively late start to its mass immunization program, Chen urged patience as the authorities assess the safety of available vaccines. Data from around the world related to adverse reactions and vaccine efficacy is being monitored, he added.

Taiwan will work to become self-sufficient in coronavirus doses, according to the health minister. The CECC will oversee the establishment of a COVID-19 jabs supply platform that will enlist the Academia Sinica, the National Health Research Institute, and industry players, wrote CNA.

Chen has sought to assuage public concerns about possible adverse effects associated with AstraZeneca vaccines, which have been granted emergency use approval by Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration. The first batch of these vaccines will arrive in a couple of days via the COVAX global distribution system.

According to Chen, AstraZeneca jabs have been administered in the U.K. on a large scale but with limited reports of serious side effects. The CECC will adhere to WHO guidelines on the use of the vaccine, which is recommended for individuals aged 18 and above.
coronavirus
COVID-19
COVID
virus
vaccines
jabs
doses
AstraZeneca
Pfizer
BioNTech

RELATED ARTICLES

WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
WHO inspector's 'natural hosts' experimented on in Wuhan lab
2021/02/20 17:59
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
2021/02/20 14:29
Eswatini king recovers from COVID-19 with drug sent by Taiwan
Eswatini king recovers from COVID-19 with drug sent by Taiwan
2021/02/20 10:49
Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus
Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus
2021/02/20 00:00
Taiwan to receive first batch of COVID vaccines as early as next week
Taiwan to receive first batch of COVID vaccines as early as next week
2021/02/19 17:58

Updated : 2021-02-21 18:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'