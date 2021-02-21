Technology sector in Taiwan's Miaoli to offer over 1,000 jobs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Workforce Development Agency’s Taoyuan-Hsinchu-Miaoli Regional Branch will be hosting a joint recruitment activity in the Chunan Science Park on Feb. 24, with many of Taiwan's marquee companies present.

The branch issued a message Sunday (Feb. 21) to say that the large-scale recruitment drive will feature nearly 1,150 job openings in the photoelectricity and technology industries from 20 participating companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), King Yuan Electronics Co, Epistar Corporation, Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc, and Accton Technology Corp, CNA reported.

The branch’s Miaoli employment service center said that the companies are looking for technicians and others to fill the positions of quality inspectors, quality assurance engineers, equipment engineers, production line supervisors, process engineers, mechanical design engineers, and electrical control engineers. Jobs for business development specialists, business development assistants, and administrative assistants will also be available.

TSMC’s factory in the Chunan Science Park is expected to be up and running by the middle of this year. Chen Hui-feng (陳懷峰), director of the Miaoli employment service center, said that TSMC is looking to meet the future human resources needs of its new Chunan factory, which is attracting much attention from job seekers in the Miaoli area, per CNA.

The joint recruitment activity will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 24) at Chunan Science Park’s employment service desk (2nd Floor, No. 36, Keyan Rd., Zhunan Township, Miaoli County).