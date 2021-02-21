Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Turkey's president wishes to improve testy relations with US

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 15:17
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party's supporters in the Black Sea city of Rize, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Erdogan l...
Turkish soldiers carry the national flag-draped coffin of Turkish soldier Er Sedat Sorgun, one of thirteen soldiers, police and civilians who had been...
Imams hold prayers in front of the national flag-draped coffin of Turkish soldier Adil Kabakli, one of thirteen Turkish soldiers, police and civilians...
An imam leads the prosession as Turkish soldiers carry the national flag-draped coffin of Salih Kanca, a Turkish civilian, one of thirteen Turkish sol...

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party's supporters in the Black Sea city of Rize, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Erdogan l...

Turkish soldiers carry the national flag-draped coffin of Turkish soldier Er Sedat Sorgun, one of thirteen soldiers, police and civilians who had been...

Imams hold prayers in front of the national flag-draped coffin of Turkish soldier Adil Kabakli, one of thirteen Turkish soldiers, police and civilians...

An imam leads the prosession as Turkish soldiers carry the national flag-draped coffin of Salih Kanca, a Turkish civilian, one of thirteen Turkish sol...

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says mutual interests with the United States outweigh their differences and has called for more cooperation with President Joe Biden's new U.S. administration.

In a video message late Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged that Turkish-American relations were “seriously tested” but stressed that their strategic partnership has “overcome all kinds of difficulties.”

Erdogan’s conciliatory tone follows his strongly worded accusations that the U.S. supported Kurdish militants, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish hostages held by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK in a cave complex in northern Iraq.

Ankara has been infuriated by American support for a Syrian Kurdish fighters in combatting the Islamic State group, saying they are linked to the decades-long Kurdish insurgency in southeastern Turkey that the U.S. also lists as terrorists.

Erdogan said Saturday the U.S. did not give Turkey the “desired support and solidarity” in fighting the PKK and linked groups, demanding a “clear stance” from Turkey’s allies.

He also repeated the frustration over the continued U.S. residency of Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric accused of orchestrating the bloody 2016 coup attempt. Turkey wants Gulen’s extradition. He denies the allegations of links to the attempted coup.

“We believe our common interests with America far outweigh our differing opinions,” Erdogan said, adding that he wanted to strengthen relations through a “long-term perspective based on win-win.”

Erdogan’s video message was aired during the launch of a Turkish television channel in the U.S.

Updated : 2021-02-21 17:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'