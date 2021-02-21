Alexa
Norris carries UC Santa Barbara over CSU Bakersfield 63-44

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 14:24
Norris carries UC Santa Barbara over CSU Bakersfield 63-44

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Miles Norris had a career-high 27 points as UC Santa Barbara won its 12th straight game, beating Cal State Bakersfield 63-44 on Saturday night.

Norris shot 9 for 11 from the floor.

Devearl Ramsey had eight assists and six rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (16-3, 10-2 Big West Conference). JaQuori McLaughlin added seven assists.

Cal State Bakersfield totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ronne Readus had 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (14-9, 8-6).

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal State Bakersfield 71-66 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

