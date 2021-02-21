Alexa
The Latest: Polasek, Dodig win Australian Open doubles title

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 14:17
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right, and Slovakia's Filip Polasek hold their trophy aloft after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in ...
Croatia's Ivan Dodig, right, and Slovakia's Filip Polasek hold their trophy aloft after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in ...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament (all times local):

5 p.m.

Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig have won the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 2020 champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Ram, a 36-year-old American who spent two weeks in hard quarantine after arriving in Australia last month, was attempting a double at Melbourne Park after winning the mixed doubles title with Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old Polasek dedicated the victory to his newly-born baby daughter.

Ram saved a championship point while serving in the ninth game and held, but Polasek sealed the title in the next game.

Novak Djokovic is bidding for a ninth Australian Open singles title in the final later Sunday against fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

