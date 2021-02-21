Westbrook gets triple-double as Wizards beat Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sa... Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots next to Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook during the second half of an NBA basketba... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots next to Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, reacts at the end of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore.,... Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, reacts at the end of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots as Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook defends during the second half of an NBA baske... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, shoots as Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook looks to pass the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail B... Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook looks to pass the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards snapped Portland's six-game win streak with a 118-111 victory over Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Bradley Beal scored 37 points, helping Washington to its fourth straight win. Rui Hachimura added 17 points, and reserve Robin Lopez had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Lillard had 35 points and 12 assists, but he was 10 for 30 from the field. Enes Kanter had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Portland, and Robert Covington finished with 11 points and 11 boards.