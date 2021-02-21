Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final

By STEVE McMORRAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/02/21 13:05
Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final

Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1 win in the best-of-13 race challengers series final.

Luna Rossa came into the fourth day of the final series with a 5-1 lead and won the first race of the day by 1 minute, 45 seconds to move to 6-1 and match point.

Thriving in light winds, it controlled and comfortably won the second race by 45 seconds to clinch the series and set up a showdown with Team New Zealand in the Cup match which begins on March 6.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-02-21 14:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'