By Associated Press
2021/02/21 12:52
Rowell carries California Baptist past Grand Canyon 65-62

PHOENIX (AP) — Ty Rowell registered 19 points and eight assists as California Baptist edged past Grand Canyon 65-62 on Saturday night.

Rowell made 8 of 10 free throws.

Gorjok Gak had 13 points for Cal Baptist (11-8, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference). Reed Nottage added 11 points. Malik Wade had 10 points. Elijah Thomas had a career-high 14 rebounds plus four points.

Grand Canyon totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Mikey Dixon had 15 points for the Antelopes (13-4, 7-1), whose nine-game winning streak was broken. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 12 points. Asbjorn Midtgaard had 11 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

The Lancers leveled the season series against the Antelopes with the win. Grand Canyon defeated California Baptist 71-61 on Friday.

Updated : 2021-02-21 14:25 GMT+08:00

