Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pope scores 22 to lead Dixie St. past Tarleton State 64-48

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 12:28
Pope scores 22 to lead Dixie St. past Tarleton State 64-48

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Isaiah Pope had a season-high 22 points as Dixie State beat Tarleton State 64-48 on Saturday night.

Pope was 6-of-11 shooting, all from 3-point range. Andre Mulibea added 14 points for Dixie State (8-11, 4-8 Western Athletic Conference).

Freddy Hicks had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Texans (7-9, 2-6), whose four-game winning streak ended.

Tarleton State totaled a season-low 17 points in the second half.

The Trailblazers evened the season series against the Texans. Tarleton State defeated Dixie State 77-59 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 14:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'