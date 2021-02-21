Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Maddox Jr. lifts CSU Fullerton past UC Irvine 67-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 12:40
Maddox Jr. lifts CSU Fullerton past UC Irvine 67-64

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds as Cal State Fullerton narrowly defeated UC Irvine 67-64 on Saturday.

Doctor Bradley had 14 points for Fullerton (6-7, 5-7 Big West Conference). Dante Maddox Jr. added 12 points. Johnny Wang had 10 points.

Collin Welp had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Anteaters (12-8, 8-4). Brad Greene added 10 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks — tied with Georgetown's Qudus Wahab and Seton Hall's Ike Obiagu for most in an NCAA game this season.

The Titans leveled the season series against the Anteaters with the win. UC Irvine defeated Cal State Fullerton 89-78 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 14:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'