Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jones scores 15 to lift Marist past St. Peter's 51-50

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 12:04
Jones scores 15 to lift Marist past St. Peter's 51-50

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 15 points, Hakim Byrd made a free throw with 1.9 seconds left, and Marist beat St. Peter's 51-50 on Saturday night.

Byrd's jumper gave Marist a 50-48 lead with 18 seconds remaining. KC Ndefo answered with a dunk for St. Peter's to tie it at 50 with 11 seconds to play. Byrd then made the first of two free throws, but the Peacocks didn't get a final shot off as time expired.

Marist (10-8, 8-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) rebounded from a 59-54 loss to the Peacocks (11-8, 8-6) on Friday.

Javon Cooley added 10 points for the Red Foxes (10-8, 8-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Byrd finished with eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Ndefo had 15 points for the Peacocks. Doug Edert added 13 points and Daryl Banks III had 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 14:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'