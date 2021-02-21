Alexa
Kamgain scores 23 to lead Kansas City over Denver 80-69

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 11:55
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Franck Kamgain had a career-high 23 points as Kansas City defeated Denver 80-69 on Saturday night.

Brandon McKissic had 16 points and eight assists for Kansas City (11-10, 7-5 Summit League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Zion Williams added 14 points and seven rebounds. Josiah Allick had 13 points.

Sam Hines Jr. had 19 points for the Pioneers (2-17, 1-11), who have now lost four straight games. Jase Townsend added 18 points.

The Roos improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. Kansas City defeated Denver 68-57 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

