Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ferguson leads Lipscomb over Kennesaw State 77-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/21 11:40
Ferguson leads Lipscomb over Kennesaw State 77-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Romeao Ferguson scored a career-high 24 points as Lipscomb topped Kennesaw State 77-63 on Saturday night.

KJ Johnson added 20 points for Lipscomb (15-10, 9-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Will Pruitt had 18 points and Ahsan Asadullah 12.

Spencer Rodgers had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls (4-18, 1-13). Chris Youngblood added 12 points. Brandon Stroud had five points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-21 12:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
WHO inspector's denial of bats in Wuhan lab contradicted by facts
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino man finds his long-lost Taiwanese father
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 after Taiwan quarantine, 26 exposed
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Biden chalks up China's aggression toward Taiwan to 'different norms'
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Chinese navy, air force inferior to US, Russian counterparts: Former PLA general
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
US senator reintroduces Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
More Taiwanese looking to switch jobs after Lunar New Year holiday
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Vanished 150,000 elderly residents raise doubts about Wuhan's Covid death toll
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'